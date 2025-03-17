FORT MYERS, Fla. — Last year, Royce Lewis hit a home run and suffered a serious injury on Opening Day. He won’t get the chance to do either one this time.
Twins third baseman Royce Lewis has moderate hamstring strain
Lewis downplayed the severity of the injury, which will force him to miss Opening Day.
The Twins third baseman has a moderate sprain of his left hamstring, an MRI taken Monday morning confirmed, and the Twins have ruled him out for the March 27 season opener in St. Louis.
It’s too early to know how many games he will miss, the Twins said, but the injury is not as serious — “Not even close,” Lewis said — as the quad injury that sidelined him until June 4 last year.
Lewis exited Sunday’s spring training game against the Red Sox. He pulled up early after grounding out to third base in the second inning, hobbling to the first base bag and grabbing the back of his left leg.
Lewis played only 140 games over the past two seasons because of multiple injuries. He suffered a right quad strain on Opening Day at Kansas City last year, an injury that cost him the first two months of the season, and he had a stint on the IL in July because of an adductor strain.
