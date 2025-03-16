FORT MYERS, FLA. – After the Twins completed another round of roster cuts Sunday, they finalized their starting rotation to begin the upcoming season.
Twins finalize starting rotation after latest round of roster cuts
David Festa and Zebby Matthews will begin the season in the minor leagues, meaning Chris Paddack and Simeon Woods Richardson will open as part of the Twins rotation.
Chris Paddack and Simeon Woods Richardson claimed the final two spots in the rotation behind Opening Day starter Pablo López, Joe Ryan and Bailey Ober. Paddack and Woods Richardson were both favorites to win those jobs at the outset of camp.
David Festa and Zebby Matthews were among Sunday’s cuts, along with second baseman Luke Keaschall, lefty reliever Kody Funderburk and nonroster pitcher Alex Speas.
“You’re optimistic looking at the names that are out there throwing the ball,” Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said. “The way they’re throwing the ball feels good. You have to maintain that starter depth, and I’ve said before, you’ve got to continue to develop others because things happen during the course of a year.”
It’s unknown how much the Twins would let a few short spring training outings affect their view on the last spot in the rotation, but Woods Richardson has been excellent this camp with a 0.82 ERA and nine strikeouts in 11 innings.
Matthews, though, turned a lot of heads this spring. In his first big-league camp, he permitted four hits and one walk in 9 1/3 scoreless innings while totaling 12 strikeouts. His fastball velocity is up to 96-97 mph, a bump from when he debuted at the end of last season, and Baldelli previously said his secondary pitches looked “significantly improved.”
“Ultimately, Zebby couldn’t control the controllables any better than he did,” Baldelli said. “He had a fantastic entry to the season this spring training, worked very hard and came in with his stuff was in a great spot.”
Festa didn’t pitch as well as he wanted in Grapefruit League games, giving up 19 hits and 15 runs in 11⅓ innings, but he showed well at the end of last season during his rookie year.
“I had an exceptional conversation with [Festa] when I talked with him about the move, and he has a great understanding of what he’s trying to do,” Baldelli said. “He’s got a really good baseball mind.
“Both [Matthews and Festa], they don’t just have upside. They are already very good pitchers and they have a chance to be exceptional.”
David Festa and Zebby Matthews will begin the season in the minor leagues, meaning Chris Paddack and Simeon Woods Richardson will open as part of the Twins rotation.