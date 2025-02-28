Twins pitcher Pablo López reconsiders his angle of attack

“The idea of moving to the third base side is that the movement of the pitches will bring us to the plate or more on the plate,” López explained Thursday after recording six outs against the Pirates in his first start of the spring. “There were a couple instances [in previous years], because I was shifted to the first base side, I was trying to hit specific lanes, and the movement of the pitches either brings me too much to the heart of the plate, or they just gave me too many noncompetitive misses. I have a tendency for my pitches to move more to my glove side. So shifting to the third base side, if the ball is going to move more toward my glove side, it will stay on that plane longer.”