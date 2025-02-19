Twins pitcher Alex Speas, amid a comeback born on TikTok, aims for accuracy and a major league future

Speas retired after the 2021 season, disappointed he didn’t meet expectations after he was a second-round pick in 2016. He coached Little League baseball in his hometown for a season, after he lasted three months working in a sales job. The kids he coached, knowing his background, begged to watch him pitch. When he finally relented, his first pitch was 97 mph without any warmup throws, which turned into a TikTok video that garnered more than 170,000 views.