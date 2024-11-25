Twins

Twins sign reliever Alex Speas to minor league deal

A former second-round pick of the Rangers, Alex Speas has pitched in four major league games.

By Phil Miller

The Minnesota Star Tribune
November 25, 2024 at 12:57AM
Alex Speas' only big league appearance last season came for the Astros against the Twins on May 31. (David J. Phillip/The Associated Press)

Alex Speas, a 26-year-old righthanded reliever, signed a minor league contract with the Twins, his agency reported Sunday.

Speas has pitched in four major league games, three for Texas in 2023 and one for Houston last season. The one outing this year was against the Twins; he threw the final two innings for the Astros in a 6-1 loss at Houston on May 31, giving up a home run to Carlos Santana to start the outing.

Although his fastball hits 100 mph, Speas has been plagued by control issues during his career.

A second-round pick in 2016 by the Rangers out of McEachern High School in Powder Springs, Ga., Speas has been in 138 minor league games (14 starts) with 267 strikeouts and 162 walks in 173 innings.

Speas made the rounds in the past year. He was claimed off waivers by the White Sox from Texas at the end of the 2023 season, then was traded to Oakland in April. He was then plucked off waivers by Houston and Boston during the season.

He pitched, as a result, for four Class AAA teams in 2024. In 32 games, he had a 12.13 ERA with 45 strikeouts but 43 walks in 29⅔ innings.

about the writer

Phil Miller

Reporter

Phil Miller has covered the Twins for the Star Tribune since 2013. Previously, he covered the University of Minnesota football team, and from 2007-09, he covered the Twins for the Pioneer Press.

See More

