FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Twins surrendered a pair of three-run innings on Tuesday, ultimately costing them a 6-5 loss to the Tigers. But far more fascinating than the outcome is the hints those two bad innings offered about the roster decisions — one about a pitcher, one about a catcher, sort of — that manager Rocco Baldelli and the Twins’ front office must make within the next seven days.
Eiberson Castellano pitched the sixth inning, facing six hitters and allowing four of them to reach base, and ultimately three to score. That wasn’t the outcome he wanted, obviously — but far more damaging to Castellano’s chances of heading to St. Louis for the season opener next Tuesday night was the difficulty the 23-year-old right-hander had in finding the strike zone.
“The raw ability is pretty straightforward and obvious to everyone watching him. It’s really good. The secondary pitches are very good. He had a good changeup today,” Baldelli said. “But the main focus will always come back to the strike throwing. …That’s just a fact. We have to throw strikes.”
Castellano did so only 11 times among his 26 pitches on Tuesday. He walked the first batter he faced, hit the next one with a 97-mph fastball, and nearly hit two other batters. He threw first-pitch strikes only twice, falling behind at least 2-0 to three hitters.
In 8⅔ innings this spring, Castellano has walked nine batters, given up seven hits and allowed nine earned runs, a 9.35 ERA.
“His last outing was excellent. Honestly, he couldn’t have looked much better,” Baldelli said of Castellano’s two-inning, walk-free, one-hit outing against the Braves on Saturday. “And this outing, he wasn’t where he needed to be. … He’s got to keep working and keep putting himself into position to really control that strike zone and own it and pound it and make the other team swing to earn their bases.”
But here’s the rub ...
With any other young pitcher on the roster, the solution would be straightforward: Send him to the minor leagues to refine his talent and master the strike zone. But the Twins don’t have that option with Castellano, whom they plucked out of the Phillies’ minor-league system in the Rule 5 draft last December.
That rule stipulates that the chosen player must remain on the 26-man major-league roster all season. If the drafting team cannot keep him, it must offer him back to his original team for half of the $100,000 drafting fee.