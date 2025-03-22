CLEARWATER, FLA. - Max Kepler always has given off a vague aura that he’s starring in a Netflix TV series. Check out this episode list: The one where this son of professional ballet dancers is discovered as an elite baseball player in Berlin, or the one where he attends South Fort Myers High School in the morning and plays for the Twins’ Gulf Coast League affiliate in the afternoon. There’s his 36-homer season as a member of the Bomba Squad, and all those offseasons luxuriously spent in San Francisco and Paris.
But the writers’ room really went crazy this winter.
In just three months, Kepler, now 32, had surgery to reattach a core muscle to his abdomen, witnessed the Palisades fire in Southern California from a few miles away — and broke up with the only employer he has ever known. Surely there’s an Emmy in his future.
“It was an interesting time for me,” Kepler understated. “I was kind of focused on healing, so mentally I just wanted to stay in my world. Whatever I could control at the time.”
He let his agents deal with his first shot at free agency after nine seasons with the Twins. And it quickly became apparent that the team that signed him as a 16-year-old was no longer interested in, or could no longer afford, his services.
“According to my agents, there were no words spoken” between them and the Twins, Kepler said. “Around Christmastime, I started to get a little [worried] about the free-agent thing. It was a lot of cat-and-mouse games, where people show interest, but there was no credible offer.”
Eventually, the Phillies offered to match the $10 million salary he earned in 2024, but only for one season. Kepler accepted and found himself batting leadoff against friend and former teammate Pablo López on Friday at BayCare Ballpark.
Naturally, he hit a sharp single up the middle, the start of a two-hit, two-walk day. Kepler is batting .382 with a 1.218 OPS this spring, his best preseason ever.