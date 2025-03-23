FORT MYERS, FLA. – This was never the plan, not specifically. Baseball drafts are too random, the time necessary to reach the majors too long, for an organization to say with any confidence that decisions made in 2017 and 2018 and 2019 will pay off in 2025.
But here we are in 2025. And the Twins’ fate this season — their ability to regain the AL Central crown they won in 2023 and bobbled away in 2024 — figures largely to rest upon the players they selected early in those drafts late in 2010s decade.
“You always want that pipeline producing regulars, guys who have the talent to be major contributors to a winning team for multiple years,” Twins President Derek Falvey said. “We walk into this season with every expectation that the wave of players who are here now have improved and are still improving and can serve as the offensive core of a championship contender.”
He means third baseman Royce Lewis, the overall No. 1 pick in 2017. And left fielder Trevor Larnach, the Twins’ first-round pick in 2018. Also catcher Ryan Jeffers, a Twin since the second round that same year. And especially Matt Wallner, the Twins’ supplemental first-rounder in 2019.
“I’ve talked to a few different managers that I know who come through here during spring training, and the first thing they ask me about is Matt Wallner,” Falvey said. “They’re very aware of him: ‘I really like that kid. I like the way he swings the bat.’ They watch from the other dugout, and they’re impressed.”
With the departure of Max Kepler, the wave of talent that once brought Eddie Rosario, Jorge Polanco, Miguel Sano and Kepler is officially over, while the era of Walker Jenkins, Emmanuel Rodriguez and Luke Keaschall grows visible on the horizon.
But for now, Twins are hoping all four of their late-last-decade players, each between 25-28 years old and theoretically entering their prime, can impress opponents and teammates alike. (There was a time when a quintet out of that class appeared possible, but Keoni Cavaco, 15th overall in 2019, failed to launch.)
Each has had memorable highlights, and lengthy stretches of production — and most importantly, each player is still improving with experience, the Twins believe.