Gasper, a switch hitter, split time between catcher and first base in the minor leagues last season, but he made his only three starts with the Red Sox at second base. Playing 44 games at Class AA and 48 games at Class AAA, Gasper batted .328 with 12 homers and 58 RBI while producing a .439 on-base percentage with more walks (56) than strikeouts (44).