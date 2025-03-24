Which Twins prospects might we see at Target Field before summer’s end?

FORT MYERS, FLA. – Mention the Twins’ starting pitching depth to club officials and the typical reaction from a coach or front office staffer is turning to look for a piece of wood to knock and then speaking with a hushed tone.
“It’s exactly what you want to see, but you don’t start smiling yet,” Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said. “No matter how many starters you have in any given moment, or guys you think you can turn to, you’re always on the edge of your seat trying to make sure you’re prepared for anything that could happen to your team.”
The Twins used 53 players last season, including 32 pitchers, so the 26-man Opening Day roster only includes about half the players who will wind up at Target Field in 2025.
The team does have a deeper starting pitching group than any time during Derek Falvey’s nine-year tenure overseeing the baseball operations department, and it could play an important role in the Twins' 2025 season. When pitching coach Pete Maki was mapping out spring training schedules for his pitching staff, there were only six guys who factored into starting pitcher buildups last year. This year, he was challenged to find innings for 11 starters.
David Festa and Zebby Matthews gained big-league experience when they were thrust into the rotation at the end of last season. Festa, 25, produced a 3.81 ERA with 69 strikeouts and 22 walks over his last 54 innings, and he added a sinker this offseason.
Matthews, 24, turned more heads than anybody during camp. With another uptick in velocity, he bullied hitters in Grapefruit League games. He permitted four hits in 9⅓ innings while compiling 12 strikeouts and one walk. Christian Vázquez, the veteran catcher, described the pitch mix as “nasty” and “electric.”
“They don’t just have upside,” Baldelli said. “They are already very good pitchers, and they really have a chance to be exceptional. Both of them.”
Intriguing next wave
The next wave behind Festa and Matthews features Andrew Morris, Marco Raya, Travis Adams and Cory Lewis, and they all have experience pitching for the Class AAA St. Paul Saints. When the Twins sought a rental starter at last year’s trade deadline, the 23-year-old Morris was constantly brought up by other teams.