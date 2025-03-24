FORT MYERS, FLA. – The Twins are concluding spring training. I’ve been to 30 of them. Journey with me to a time predating cellphones, selfies and Pilates.
Nutrition in baseball is a new phenomenon: In the mid-1990s, I walked from the Twins home clubhouse to the minor league clubhouse and caught the end of a workout. As the superstars of tomorrow jogged off the field, they were treated to a free lunch — boxes of Blimpie subs sitting in the Florida sunshine, the mayonnaise flowing like a river of sadness into the grass.
Marty Cordova was a rising star in the organization in 1995: One night I went to dinner at Shoeless Joe’s, a Fort Myers restaurant that became a dance bar after dinner hours.
Cordova was working as the bouncer.
He didn’t think he was going to make the big-league team. I told him he was a lock to be the opening day left fielder and should not be working nights, much less at a job that might require him to break his hand on someone’s chin.
He quit the bouncing job and was the rookie of the year.
Kirby Puckett was always the first player to arrive, bringing bagels for clubhouse workers: That wasn’t the end of his generosity. In 1994, first-round draft pick Torii Hunter lockered between Puckett and Dave Winfield. Puckett told Hunter, “I’m gonna leave my wallet right here. Take whatever you want. Don’t even tell me.”
Twins manager Tom Kelly won two World Series with Gene Larkin on his roster: In the early 1990s, the Twins’ top prospect was former Stanford star David McCarty, the No. 3 overall pick in 1991.