Major League Baseball and the Twins are taking “hands-free” to the next level, using face recognition technology so that all fans need is their face to get into Target Field for a game.
The Twins are among nine teams using facial recognition technology at some entry gates this season with what MLB calls “Go-Ahead Entry.” Fans who sign up will be able to walk into the game without getting out their phones to scan their tickets.
Karri Zaremba, MLB senior vice president for ballpark experience and ticketing, says the new technology has been wildly popular. Ballparks where Go-Ahead Entry is used saw those lanes move 2.5 times faster than traditional entry lanes, Zaremba said.
Target Field gates 3, 6, 29, 34 will have the lanes this season and they will be up and running for the home opener at 3:10 p.m. Thursday, April 3.
Go-Ahead Entry lanes simply have an attendant and a kiosk with two screens and a camera. Zaremba compared the new technology to a VIP experience because attendants monitoring the lanes can greet fans by name as they enter.
It’s a “eyes-up, hands-free way to enter the ballpark” and fans don’t have to “interact with any kind of screen,” she said. “They can simply walk straight in without even breaking stride.”
The technology was piloted in Philadelphia 2023 and is rolling out to parks across the U.S. It is entirely optional, and fans can still scan a regular ticket on their phone. (There are no more paper tickets.)
Dave Horsman, vice president of ballpark operations for the Twins, admits he was skeptical when he first learned the technology was being developed in 2022. “Then I saw it in action and I was impressed,” he said.