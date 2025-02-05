Twins

Gold Glove center fielder Harrison Bader set to join Twins as free agent

Bader has been in the major leagues for eight seasons, and spent 2024 with the Mets.

By Bobby Nightengale

The Minnesota Star Tribune
February 5, 2025 at 7:17PM
Harrison Bader played five seasons for the St. Louis Cardinals. (Jeff Roberson/The Associated Press)

The Twins and Gold Glove center fielder Harrison Bader have agreed on a one-year contract, with a mutual option for a second season.

The deal was confirmed by an MLB source.

Bader, 30, has played eight major league seasons with the Cardinals, Yankees, Reds and Mets. He won his Gold Glove in 2021 in St. Louis.

He played for the Mets last season, hitting .231 with 12 home runs and 51 RBI, stealing 17 bases. He made $10.5 million.

The Twins lost right fielder Max Kepler to free agency, and figured to start the season with Byron Buxton in center field while Trevor Larnach and Matt Wallner are the corner outfielders.

Harrison Bader career statistics

Pitchers and catchers report to Twins spring training in Fort Myers, Fla., on Feb. 13.

Bader was a college standout at Florida before the Cards took him in the third round of the 2015 draft. He made his big-league debut in 2017 and was traded to the Yankees in 2022. Cincinnati claimed him off waivers late in 2023, and he signed with the Mets before last season.

Bobby Nightengale

Minnesota Twins reporter

Bobby Nightengale joined the Minnesota Star Tribune in May, 2023, after covering the Reds for the Cincinnati Enquirer for five years. He's a graduate of Bradley University.

