ST. LOUIS - The most thrilling six weeks of Mickey Gasper’s baseball career were always tinged with a little bit of melancholy. True, more than six years after he was drafted, just two months short of his 29th birthday, Gasper had been promoted by the Red Sox to the major leagues.
His parents, Mick Sr. and Livia, were at Fenway Park constantly to root him on, and nearly every time he came to bat, the team’s TV broadcaster focused on them, ready to document the excitement they’d feel over his first hit.
It never came.
Gasper went 0-for-18, the New England Sports Network stopped showing his parents, and he spent the winter with a .000 next to his name, a mark he brought to Minnesota after a Christmas Eve trade.
“You’re just trying to help the team win every time when you’re out there, and when you’re not getting hits, there’s only a handful of things you can do,” Gasper said. “Do you start chasing hits every now and then? Certainly. But I just try to help the team win. Whatever they need me to do, I’m trying to do it.”
He went to the plate for his first at-bat as a Twin in the second inning Saturday, with Trevor Larnach standing on second base. Perhaps a little overeager, Gasper swung at the first pitch, a cutter from Cardinals starter Erick Fedde on the inside corner, and popped it up to shortstop Masyn Winn.
“I would really have liked to get that RBI,” Gasper said, “but Willi [Castro] picked me up” with a two-out double.
He flew out to shallow right field in the fifth inning, too, raising his career 0-fer to 20 at-bats.