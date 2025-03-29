Twins fall again, oh so quietly, to the Cardinals

Ryan, pitching in an MLB game for the first time since straining a shoulder muscle last Aug. 7, was everything the Twins had hoped, allowing just one run and striking out five over five innings. The Cardinals collected five hits, all singles, against the Twins’ young righthander, but only once, when Nolan Arenado grounded a ball up the middle in the first inning to score Lars Nootbaar, did Ryan allow a Cardinal to advance past second base.