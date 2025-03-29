Twins fall again, oh so quietly, to the Cardinals

ST. LOUIS - Mickey Gasper’s first major league hit Saturday after an 0-for-20 start to his career was a memorable moment for the utility infielder and his parents sitting in the Busch Stadium stands, of course — but also for the Twins.
See, when you reach base only three times in nine innings, it’s not hard to remember each of them.
The Twins, held to eight hits in their Opening Day loss, managed just three Saturday, Gasper’s infield single leading off the eighth inning their only breakthrough over the final seven innings. The all-but-silent bats wasted Joe Ryan’s impressive return to action and doomed the Twins to a 5-1 loss to the Cardinals.
Ryan, pitching in an MLB game for the first time since straining a shoulder muscle last Aug. 7, was everything the Twins had hoped, allowing just one run and striking out five over five innings. The Cardinals collected five hits, all singles, against the Twins’ young righthander, but only once, when Nolan Arenado grounded a ball up the middle in the first inning to score Lars Nootbaar, did Ryan allow a Cardinal to advance past second base.
The Twins’ bullpen, however, could not replicate Ryan’s effectiveness.
True, the game-changing hit was knocked down before it traveled even 60 feet, but it changed the game. St. Louis third baseman Nolan Arenado lined a 98.5-mph fastball directly back toward Twins righthander Jorge Alcala, who deflected it with his pitching hand past Carlos Correa and into left field for what the official scorer ruled a leadoff double.
Alcala remained in the game but threw eight consecutive pitches out of the strike zone, though Iván Herrera swung at two of them. Alec Burleson walked and Herrera finally grounded a single to center, driving in Arenado. After Louie Varland replaced Alcala, Nootbaar collected another two-out single, driving in two runs.
Another run scored off Jhoan Duran in the eighth inning, sending the Twins to their second straight loss of the season.