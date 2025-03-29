ST. LOUIS - Joe Ryan has a model for how he hopes his first start in nearly eight months goes Saturday, and it’s one that should excite Twins fans, too.
Think five shutout innings in the winner-take-all fifth game of a division series. Or would one hit allowed in 6 ⅓ innings of a World Series start be OK?
That’s what Yoshinobu Yamamoto did for the Dodgers last October, four months after suffering a right triceps strain, the same injury that cost Ryan the final two months of his 2024 season.
“Something to build my confidence was watching Yamamoto throwing in the postseason. He had dealt with a similar injury — his was a bit worse than mine,” Ryan said of the Dodgers’ righthander. “So just seeing him do his thing out there, obviously a great pitcher able to come back from that, that’s a guy I was looking at.”
Yes, the Twins would take those types of results against the Cardinals at Busch Stadium. But they would happily settle for what Ryan produced against the Red Sox last Sunday in Fort Myers, too — 4 ⅔ innings of three-hit ball, and only one run allowed.
Ryan struck out 17 batters in 13 Grapefruit League innings and said he’s not only completely healthy but excited to resume a successful career.
“There’s just something about getting the games back. It changes the mindset a little bit and just turns everything up,” said Ryan, who walked off the mound at Wrigley Field last Aug. 7 and didn’t pitch again. “You remember why you’re here and what you’re doing.”
Twins manager Rocco Baldelli sounded almost as eager for Ryan’s start as the pitcher.