Pablo López on Thursday became the first Twins pitcher since Brad Radke to start a third consecutive Opening Day.
When the Twins made the playoffs in 2023 and won their first postseason series since 2002, López started and won Game 1 against Toronto.
The first of many premature questions we could ask in March 2025 is this:
Are we sure Pablo López is an ace?
Even if he pitches to his usual standards, could another Twin pass him in the rotation pecking order this season?
If you knew nothing about López and watched the Twins’ season opener Thursday, you would not have confused López with the leader of a pitching staff, even though he invests plenty of time and effort in acting like a leader.
Thursday, he allowed four runs, although just two earned, in five innings, striking out three and walking none, in the Twins’ 5-3 loss to the Cardinals in St. Louis.