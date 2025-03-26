Thursday in St. Louis, the Twins’ Pablo López will start on Opening Day, hoping that exceptional work on his body will produce an exceptional body of work.
He has legs, and he knows how to use them.
Kirby Puckett used to joke about the rounded edges of his improbably squat body.
Kent Hrbek celebrated his dad-bod by mimicking drinking a beer during Bob Casey’s pregame introductions.
Paul Molitor apparently stole his massive forearms from an unsuspecting defensive end.
Because baseball remains a game of skill and technique, players with varying physiques can thrive. Strength and explosiveness matter, but they can be concealed within an oddly-shaped uniform.
Some Twins — such as center fielder Byron Buxton and shortstop Carlos Correa — look like Greek statues.
Others look more like Greek yogurt — soft and amorphous, as if filled with protein.