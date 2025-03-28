ST. LOUIS - He hasn’t even pitched yet this season, but Chris Paddack says he’s already earned a memorable distinction in 2025.
“I’m the guy who challenged a pitch a foot and a half from the strike zone,” the righthander said with a laugh. “[Catcher Ryan] Jeffers gave me a hard time about it.”
In his defense, Paddack said, he changed his target just before releasing the ball, so his perception of the strike zone was off-kilter.
“The [batter] squared around” as if to bunt, Paddack explained. “We were trying to go away with the pitch, but when I see guys square around, I usually change that and aim inside because it’s a harder pitch to bunt. So now Jeffers has to reach, and what my eyes saw was, he was reaching because I crossed him up. I figured it went over the plate, so I challenged. And the replay …” Paddack grimaced as he held his hands 18 inches apart. “Oops.”
Hey, the point of using the automated balls and strikes (ABS) system this spring was to let the players learn how it works. Some just learned harder lessons, though Paddack said he likes the system and enjoys how much fans seemed to embrace it.
But after five weeks of living with the new rule — only pitchers, catchers and batters can challenge an umpire’s call, they must do it instantly, and once they are wrong twice, they can challenge no more — the Twins are divided over whether MLB should adopt the rule for regular season games.
“I like it. Umpires’ jobs are really hard, and it’s a way to eliminate the big miss, the ones where everyone in the stadium can see the call was wrong,” said Jeffers, who challenged more than a dozen pitches during the spring and was incorrect only twice. “Like when there is obvious pass interference in football that changes a big play but the referees don’t call it — this is a way to get the big calls right.”
His fellow catcher, however, hopes that balls and strikes remain the responsibility of umpires, as they have been since organized baseball began a century and a half ago.