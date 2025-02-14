FORT MYERS, FLA. – As Chris Paddack reflected on another injury-plagued season, another season with subpar stats, he kept coming back to one conclusion:
Twins starter Chris Paddack finds confidence by moving out of his comfort zone
Paddack’s statistics didn’t satisfy him last season, and then he got injured. He blames his mental approach: “When you get comfortable in this game, the next guy is up.”
He felt too comfortable.
Maybe it was the guaranteed money from his three-year, $12.5 million contract extension after he underwent Tommy John surgery for the second time in his career. Maybe it was his offseason routine or knowing a rotation spot awaited him when healthy.
“When you get comfortable in this game,” Paddack said, “the next guy is up.”
Paddack, 29, knows the stakes this year. He’s a free agent at the end of the upcoming season. Friends texted him when they saw his name surface in trade rumors. Everyone in baseball watched the prices for free-agent starting pitchers continue to skyrocket.
Last season, he yielded a 5-3 record and a 4.99 ERA in 17 starts with 79 strikeouts and 21 walks in 88⅓ innings, and he knew something needed to change.
“I know I’m better than my performance the last couple of years, but I also know where I want to get to by the end of the season when it comes to a contract and possibilities for Chris Paddack,” said Paddack, who didn’t return after the All-Star break because of a right forearm strain. “Staying healthy is everybody’s number one goal, but I have a little bit better of a plan of how I’m going to do that.”
Paddack’s plan to stay healthy, a revamped offseason throwing program, started at the end of the season. He would have been available to pitch out of the bullpen in the final couple of games of the regular season if the Twins hadn’t been eliminated from postseason contention.
In the past, like most pitchers, Paddack typically took time after the season to reset, rest his arm and slowly build up toward spring training.
Outside of the first week after the Twins’ season ended, Paddack hasn’t stopped throwing.
“I feel fantastic,” he said. “I truly mean that. I feel like I’m not checking the boxes. I feel like I’m not having to play catch-up where my stuff’s at, what I need to work on, what I need to sharpen up. It’s all there. Now I get to use these next 50 days to just go out there and compete.”
As much as the Twins were counting on Paddack last season — a year after losing Sonny Gray and Kenta Maeda from their rotation — they knew his first full season following major surgery would result in some inconsistency. The success rate for pitchers after a second Tommy John surgery is much lower than after the first surgery.
“I haven’t been able to prove myself besides my rookie year,” said Paddack, who had a 3.33 ERA and 9-7 record over 26 starts in 2019. “That’s because I stayed healthy. That’s because I got 25-plus starts. Your numbers fluctuate throughout the season all year long. For them to be where you want, that sample size has to be more than 89 innings.”
Paddack is slated for the Twins’ rotation alongside Pablo López, Joe Ryan and Bailey Ober. Twins officials are encouraged hearing Paddack talk about the way his arm feels entering camp.
“It’s the first offseason he hasn’t gone down to zero and then built himself back up,” Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said. “I think this could be a really good thing for him. … He still has a ton of talent. He’s still got a swing-and-miss changeup. The movement on that pitch is still excellent. That bullet slider he has been working on is a good pitch.”
Paddack, an avid hunter, says the most important part of his offseason was some introspection.
“This offseason, a lot of guys asked, ‘Where did you work out? What did you do differently?’ ” Paddack said. “To be honest, I just found myself again. I didn’t work out with anybody.”
There will be external pressure on Paddack. His next contract hinges on his success this year. He knows injuries, including his own, derailed the Twins’ playoffs hopes in 2024.
He says he’s not worried about any of it.
“I have a little bit more purpose this year,” Paddack said. “My grandmother passed away [Feb. 1]. I dedicate my seasons to my family, but there is going to be a little bit more pep in my step this year because I know she’s watching down on me and she always wanted the best for me. It’ll hit me in waves throughout the year. I know it will. I’ll be grieving here and there, but I’m excited, man.”
