The Twins, for a change, were right. They informed fans last fall that it would take right up to Opening Day to finalize their broadcast plans for the 2025 season.
Sure enough, a press release was circulated roughly seven hours before the scheduled first pitch on Thursday, detailing how Twins baseball could be viewed this season.
The good thing is that an aggravating offseason for fans has finally ended. Opening week couldn’t have come soon enough for a franchise that has botched the last two offseasons.
It’s up to the players to become the organization’s public relations agents and settle down a disgruntled fan base that has absorbed the following decisions: A decrease in payroll following a successful 2023 season; no warning about Diamond Sports going bankrupt and upending broadcast plans during the 2024 season; announcing that payroll would be flat going into 2025 (before allowing a couple low-impact moves right before camp opened).
And the Pohlad family announced following last season that it was exploring a sale of the team. That has become a mini-soap opera, with prospective owner Justin Ishbia pivoting to increase his stake in the White Sox and with recent news that the family turned down a $1.5 billion offer from a consortium.
The same week, Forbes magazine released its annual franchise valuations. The Twins? $1.5 billion. I’m not sure how the sale price for the Pohlads could be much higher when it was also reported that the club is carrying over $400 million in debt. Debt assumed by the purchaser can be negotiated. And a source says the consortium that was turned down — which includes a prominent Minnesota businessman — still feels it has a chance to make a deal. So stay tuned.
Even things the Twins can’t control have added to the dark cloud hovering over them. Someone hit the wrong button at MLB productions and played a Cleveland Guardians promotional video before the Twins-Cardinals opener. And social media jumped on a Fanatics ad in which a model in a Twins jersey was wearing a Guardians cap. Why are the Twins and Guardians getting confused? One team went to the postseason last year. The other did not.
Thank goodness the games are here. The Twins need a positive start to the season to settle down frustrated fans desiring change. The best PR campaign for the club is through winning games and retaking the AL Central. And the potential positive vibes brought on through winning is not being ignored by those in uniform.