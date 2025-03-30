The same week, Forbes magazine released its annual franchise valuations. The Twins? $1.5 billion. I’m not sure how the sale price for the Pohlads could be much higher when it was also reported that the club is carrying over $400 million in debt. Debt assumed by the purchaser can be negotiated. And a source says the consortium that was turned down — which includes a prominent Minnesota businessman — still feels it has a chance to make a deal. So stay tuned.