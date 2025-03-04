“A lot of what I was missing last year were some of those line drives I’d hit that would fall,” said Jeffers, who had a .238 batting average on balls in play last year, 42 points below his career average and a 121-point drop from the previous season. “That was a big difference in ‘23 and ‘24. But there were some other areas that can jump out and do better. We’re attacking those. Hopefully, the luck swings a little bit more back my way this year.”