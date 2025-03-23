FORT MYERS, FLA. – Rocco Baldelli, sitting behind his desk in the Twins spring training clubhouse, is smiling.
Why?
His team collapsed last season. The franchise for which he works, the Minnesota Twins, is being sold, and he has no idea what the new owners will think of current employees. And he occupies the most second-guessed position in Minnesota.
That’s not hyperbole. Minnesotans love second-guessing Baldelli. What they might not realize is that Minnesota second-guessed Tom Kelly the same way when he was winning two World Series.
Despite the circumstances, Baldelli has been remarkably chipper this spring.
So when I spent the better part of an hour in Baldelli’s spring training office in early March, it wasn’t surprising to hear that most of his answers tended toward the appreciative and philosophic.
He became the Twins manager despite having zero managing experience at any level. He won 101 games his first year and has made the postseason three times in seven years.
At 43, what’s he learned?