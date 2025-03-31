On the morning of Aug. 18, 2024, the Twins were 70-53, a season-best 17 games above .500, and riding a three-game winning streak. ESPN’s analytics gave them a 92.4% chance of making the playoffs.
They were dangerously close to becoming reliably formidable.
Had they not collapsed, they would have qualified for the postseason for the fourth time in manager Rocco Baldelli’s six seasons.
Since then, including the Twins’ noncompetitive 9-0 loss to the White Sox on Monday, they are an embarrassing 12-31. Their implosion to end the 2024 season has seeped like toxic sludge into March 2025.
That they are 0-4 isn’t the entire problem. Plenty of good teams will have four-game losing streaks this season.
The problem for the Twins is not the math but the optics. They have looked inept on the mound, in the field and at the plate. They have looked like a team that was not ready to start the regular season, even though they spent much of the spring talking about getting off to a fast start.
When a baseball team plays this badly for this long, there is no single solution to its problems, but there are two interrelated commonalities that tie together the 2024 faceplant with the 2025 false start:
Terrible at-bats, and the lack of a true, middle-of-the-order professional hitter who anchors the lineup.