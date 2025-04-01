Twins assistant hitting coach Trevor Amicone has history with ‘torpedo bats’

• Harrison Bader made his first start in right field since the second game of a doubleheader on July 21, 2018, his first full season in the big leagues. The Twins are open to using him in both corner outfield spots, mostly dependent on the ballpark. “You might fool around with the lineup, move guys around a little bit to make sure he’s playing in the big part of the ballpark, so he can go run some things down,” Baldelli said.