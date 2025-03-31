CHICAGO – The Twins called up righthanded reliever Darren McCaughan from Class AAA St. Paul this morning as they prepare to start a three-game series against the White Sox (1:10 p.m., Twins.tv).
Randy Dobnak, who pitched 5⅓ innings of one-run relief in Sunday’s loss in St. Louis, was designated for release or assignment. If he clears waivers, which is likely, he’d be assigned to the Saints.
The 29-year-old McCaughan pitched for the Marlins and Guardians last season, and also for those teams’ AAA squads. He’ll wear No. 51 today at Rate Field.
Chris Paddack will start for the Twins, his first regular-season appearance since before last year’s All-Star break.
Temperatures are expected to be in the low 40s on Monday when Paddack starts against the White Sox in Chicago, “so I might have an advantage over most guys because I’m used to the high winds [and] cold mornings out on the hunt.”
Actually, his biggest advantage is probably the return of his ability to hit the corners, blow high strikes past hitters and not worry about further damaging his surgically repaired shoulder and elbow.
The secret, he hopes, is more regular low-impact throwing in order to keep his arm prepared for the intensity of a major league game.
The surgeon who performed Paddack’s second Tommy John elbow surgery in 2022, Dr. Keith Meisner, “told me whenever I take time off, even just a couple of days, my body doesn’t respond very well to ramping back up. I have stiffness or arm fatigue the next time I get on a mound,” Paddack said.