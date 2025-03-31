White Sox update: They are coming off an MLB record 121 losses last season and 101 losses in 2023, and opened the season by losing two of three to the Los Angeles Angels in Chicago. The White Sox won the opener on Thursday 8-1, before the Angels won 1-0 on Saturday and 3-2 on Sunday. White Sox pitching allowed just three earned runs in 27 innings in the season-opening series. ... OF Andrew Benintendi, who hit a team-high 20 home runs last season, hit a three-run home run in the opening day victory. ... Pérez, who was 10-7 for the Twins in 2019, is in his first season with the White Sox. He spent last season Pittsburgh and San Diego after going 10-4 for Texas in 2023. ... RHP Drew Thorpe and RHP Prelander Berroa were placed on the 60-day injured list during the final week of spring training. Both will undergo Tommy John surgery. Thorpe was 3-3 in nine starts for the White Sox last season while Berroa was 1-0 with a 3.32 ERA in 17 appearances last season. Berroa struck out 26 in 19 innings. ... OF Mike Tauchman (right hamstring strain), who was with the Chicago Cubs the past two seasons, was placed on the 10-day injured list on March 27 and could be activated next weekend.