Storms kill 7 in the South and Midwest as forecasters warn of catastrophic rains, floods this week

LAKE CITY, Ark. — Standing alongside the twisted steel tractors on his family farm in northeast Arkansas on Thursday, Danny Qualls looked on while friends and relatives helped him begin cleaning up.
The home where he spent his childhood but no longer lives was flattened by one of many tornadoes that left behind destruction from Oklahoma to Indiana — the first in a round of storms expected to bring historic rains and life-threatening flash floods across the nation’s midsection in the coming days.
‘‘My husband has been extremely tearful and emotional, but he also knows that we have to do the work,‘’ Rhonda Qualls said. ‘’He was in shock last night, cried himself to sleep.‘’
At least seven people were killed in Tennessee, Missouri and Indiana in the initial wave on Wednesday and early Thursday that spawned powerful tornadoes — one of which launched light debris nearly 5 miles (8 kilometers) into the air above Arkansas.
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee said it was too early to know whether there were more deaths as searches persisted. He described
‘‘The devastation is enormous. What’s most difficult about it is, you know that those are lives destroyed,‘’ Lee said in the hard-hit town of Selmer. ‘’In some cases, true life lost, but in other cases, everything people owned, up in trees.‘’
Lee said during an evening news conference that entire neighborhoods in Selmer were ‘’completely wiped out’’ and warned people across the state not to let their guard down with more severe weather predicted.
Those who died included a Tennessee man and his teen daughter whose home was destroyed, and a man whose pickup struck downed power lines in Indiana. In Missouri, 68-year-old Garry Moore, who was chief of the Whitewater Fire Protection District, died while likely trying to help a stranded motorist, according to Highway Patrol spokesperson Sgt. Clark Parrott.