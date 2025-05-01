Latest racial incident involving slurs riles Rochester

ROCHESTER – Video of a local mom using racial slurs at a park has gone viral, prompting shock from community members and concern from area leaders as Minnesota’s third-largest city deals with yet another racial incident in recent months.
The video that made the rounds on social media Wednesday depicts a man confronting a white woman at a playground at Soldiers Field Memorial Park for reportedly using a slur against a Black child. The woman repeats the slur to the man behind the camera, at one point saying the Black child took something from her and her toddler.
“If he acts like one then he’s going to be called one,” the woman could be heard saying in the video.
Social media commentators have claimed the Black child is around 5 years old and autistic. The Minnesota Star Tribune could not independently confirm the identity of the boy or the woman in the video as of Thursday morning.
The video spread among community social media pages on Facebook, Reddit, TikTok and elsewhere. Officials with the Rochester branch of the NAACP said on Facebook Wednesday they planned to investigate and respond to the incident.
“We will hold this person accountable for this despicable racist act against a child,” local NAACP President Wale Elegbede wrote on Facebook.
This is the latest in a series of high-profile racist incidents in the community over the past year.
In April 2024, four teens spelled out a racist slur using cups on a chain-link fence on a pedestrian bridge near Century High School. The Olmsted County Attorney’s Office declined to charge the teens, arguing the incident did not meet the legal definition of a hate-based crime in part because it wasn’t directed at a single person.