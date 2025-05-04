Dunn has helped Liberty to back-to-back 12-1 seasons that ended with Arizona Open Division state championships. Last fall, he led his conference with 13½ sacks while also making 57 tackles and 24 tackles for loss. As a sophomore in 2023, Dunn had 15 sacks and 54 tackles. MaxPreps named Dunn to its second All-America junior team in 2024 and its second All-America sophomore team in 2023.