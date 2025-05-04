The Gophers football program on Saturday night received a commitment from Hudson Dunn, a heavily recruited linebacker from Peoria, Ariz., who announced on the X social media platform that he will be part of Minnesota’s 2026 recruiting class.
Dunn, a three-star recruit from Peoria’s Liberty High School, is a 6-1, 219-pounder who is rated the sixth-best recruit from Arizona and the 45th-best linebacker nationally in the 247Sports composite rankings of major recruiting services. His impressive list of teams that offered him a scholarship includes Michigan, Oregon, Illinois, Nebraska, Penn State and Washington of the Big Ten, plus Power Four conference programs Arizona, Arizona State, Miami (Fla.), Boston College, Iowa State, Kansas State, Missouri and Oklahoma.
Dunn received his offer from the Gophers on Jan. 24, made an unofficial visit to campus in April and is scheduled to make his official visit May 30. He also was scheduled to visit Oregon and Michigan in June.
Dunn has helped Liberty to back-to-back 12-1 seasons that ended with Arizona Open Division state championships. Last fall, he led his conference with 13½ sacks while also making 57 tackles and 24 tackles for loss. As a sophomore in 2023, Dunn had 15 sacks and 54 tackles. MaxPreps named Dunn to its second All-America junior team in 2024 and its second All-America sophomore team in 2023.
The addition of Dunn gives the Gophers 10 players who have committed to the 2026 recruiting class. As of Saturday night, the Gophers class ranked 25th nationally and eighth in the Big Ten in the 247Sports composite ratings.