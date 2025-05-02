High Schools

‘It’s bizarre in track’: How Rosemount track and field built a strong throws culture and produced an Olympian

At a clinic led by two-time Olympian and Rosemount alum Payton Otterdahl, the Irish showed off the unique strength of its discus and shot put programs.

By Cassidy Hettesheimer

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 2, 2025 at 6:30PM
Two-time shot put Olympian Payton Otterdahl coaches throwers at Rosemount High School on Saturday, April 19, 2025. (Cassidy Hettesheimer/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

On a blustery morning last month outside Rosemount High School, freshman Emma Flugum had two very important questions for Olympic shot putter Payton Otterdahl.

The first: What did he think of the chocolate muffins that went viral at the Paris Olympics?

“Totally overrated,” Otterdahl answered. “They were good. The problem is it was like chocolate overload.”

Flugum’s second question: “If you could thank one coach for pushing you to be the thrower you are today, who would it be?”

Otterdahl didn’t hesitate to share his answer with the 30 throwers gathered around him. “Without coach Conboy, I, first off, wouldn’t be in the place that I’m at right now.”

Tim Conboy has coached in Rosemount’s discus and shot put programs since 1987. He’s overseen an Irish team that has produced, not just Olympic alum Otterdahl who graduated in 2014, but a steady stream of state medalists and record holders.

An April clinic, coached by Otterdahl, provided a glimpse into how Rosemount’s throwing program has become one of Minnesota’s strongest.

Payton Otterdahl poses for a photo with Rosemount throwers at Rosemount High School on Saturday, April 19, 2025. (Cassidy Hettesheimer)

The Olympian was in town from Nebraska, where he currently trains. This summer’s outdoor season will take him as far as Croatia and Morocco to compete, but he was visiting family first. The trip home gave him the chance to see his idea for a clinic come to life — first suggested during the school football team’s “Payton Otterdahl Night” held last fall to celebrate his second Olympics.

At the Summer Olympics in Paris last summer, the U.S. nearly swept the men’s shot put medals, taking home gold and silver, plus Otterdahl’s fourth-place finish. But still, “in the U.S., it’s not a very popular sport,” Otterdahl said.

“Being able to have motivated younger generations that still love throwing and want to get better, that’s what it’s all about,” Otterdahl said. “To let them know they come from a great line and culture of throwers at this school, so hopefully they want to carry on, pass on, the torch.”

“It’s bizarre in track”

Conboy, or “Doc” as some call him, is the “godfather of the throws program,” said Rosemount boys head coach Jay Hatleli. When Conboy started at Rosemount in 1987, there were less than a dozen students — boys and girls combined — participating.

Related Coverage

High Schools

Staples-Motley high school runner has chance to do the unthinkable

High Schools

Meet 13 Minnesota track and field athletes to keep an eye on this spring

To address low numbers, Conboy learned a successful, thriving program must have a “happy marriage” between football and track.

Tim Conboy coaches discus throwers at Rosemount high school on Saturday, April 19, 2025. (Cassidy Hettesheimer)

Rosemount’s throwing program has built a working relationship with Rosemount’s other sports teams, said Conboy, who is also an assistant football coach. If there’s a hockey or soccer player wandering Rosemount’s halls, coaches know where to send them come springtime. Rosemount also fields an Olympic weightlifting club in the winter, which many throwers participate in.

Combine that with large youth and middle school track programs, and the Irish have had a steady stream of athletes trying shot put and discus. They make the daily trek up to “The Hill” — the elevated area overlooking Rosemount’s stadium where the throwers train and kids are celebrated for their size and strength.

Secluded and spacious, “The Hill” is not very nice in the grand scheme of every other school, Hatleli said. Otterdahl said the mats near the rings might date back to before he graduated and went on to win NCAA titles in shot put and weight throw at North Dakota State.

“But it’s ours,” said Hatleli, “and we own it, and keep it this way. It’s a little culture up here.”

Of the 300 kids that typically come out for track and field, “on a given year, half of our roster is throwers,” Hatleli said. “It’s bizarre in track.”

Rosemount junior Adam Hanson practices shot put at Payton Otterdahl's Saturday morning clinic. Hanson's 57-6 throw is second best in the state this season. (Cassidy Hettesheimer)

The Irish strike gold

The depth of its throws program has helped the Rosemount team rack up recent state accolades.

Conboy was briefly the boys team’s head coach in the ’90s until... “I fired myself,” Conboy said. He instead brought on Hatleli, a former Gophers runner, to replace him as head coach of the boys team 23 years ago. Sara Hatleli, Jay’s wife and a Rosemount alum, began coaching the girls program four years later.

The Rosemount boys won big-school state titles in 2008, 2021 and 2023, while the girls have placed first in 1984, 2019, 2021 and 2022. The Irish have also cleaned up well at the true-team state meets, with titles in 2019 and 2021 on the girls side, and 2009, 2011 and 2021 for the boys.

“The throws program is like a sport unto its own,” Jay Hatleli said. “That frees me up to do a lot of lot of other things that maybe some other head coaches don’t have the luxury of doing.”

This spring, junior Adam Hanson’s shot put best of 57 feet, 6 inches is second in the state, behind only Forest Lake junior Howie Johnson’s 58-2. Hanson, a two-time All-American, also won a state weightlifting title this winter.

Flugum’s shot put best of 37-7 is third in Minnesota’s freshman class, behind Lakeville North’s Sahara Wilson and Luverne’s Taya Johnson, according to MileSplit. Flugum joined the team as a seventh grader, just as future Army thrower Jordan Hecht was capping off her Rosemount career with a third discus state title and shot put gold.

Freshman Emma Flugum practices shot put at Rosemount High School. Flugum's 37-7 mark is third-best best in Minnesota's Class of 2028 this spring, 23rd best overall, according to MileSplit. Forest Lake junior Alexis Fahey and Minnewaska Area junior Jayda Kolstoe have the season's current top performances in discus (146-8) and shot put (44-0), respectively. (Cassidy Hettesheimer)

Between 2017 and 2023, the Irish had at least one thrower earn a top-three finish at state each year. Hayden Bills, now at Arizona State, capped off the streak by breaking the Minnesota’s boys shot put record by throwing 66-8.75.

Max and Trevor Otterdahl, Payton’s younger brothers, were also standouts at Rosemount before competing at NDSU. Now throwing at Nebraska, Max’s 2019 state titles (64-4 in shotput, 191-4 in discus) topped out the brothers’ “friendly rivalry."

Cory Otterdahl with his sons Payton, Trevor, and Max
Cory Otterdahl poses with with his sons Payton, Trevor, and Max in 2019. (Brian Stensaas — Star Tribune/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

When Otterdahl was a freshman, he said he was “screwing around at practice” and wanted to quit the team. Conboy sat him down with senior Brandt Berghuis, who finished eighth at state that year before going on to throw at North Dakota State.

“You can be really good at this,” the pair told Otterdahl. “You need to give this a real try.”

“The compounding thing, having greats that are seniors ... that’s what you aspire to be,” said Otterdahl, who is now gunning for a medal at this year’s World Championships in Tokyo. “It’s snowballed into what this program has become.”

about the writer

about the writer

Cassidy Hettesheimer

Sports reporter

Cassidy Hettesheimer is a high school sports reporter at the Minnesota Star Tribune.

See Moreicon

More from High Schools

See More

High Schools

How Rosemount track and field built a strong throws culture and produced an Olympian

card image

At a clinic led by two-time Olympian and Rosemount alum Payton Otterdahl, the Irish showed off the unique strength of its discus and shot put programs.

High Schools

Hill-Murray seventh grader gets offer from Gophers women's basketball

card image

Greater Minnesota

On the Leech Lake Reservation, a revitalized gymnastics program is blooming hope and talent

card image