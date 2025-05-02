How Rosemount track and field built a strong throws culture and produced an Olympian

On a blustery morning last month outside Rosemount High School, freshman Emma Flugum had two very important questions for Olympic shot putter Payton Otterdahl.
The first: What did he think of the chocolate muffins that went viral at the Paris Olympics?
“Totally overrated,” Otterdahl answered. “They were good. The problem is it was like chocolate overload.”
Flugum’s second question: “If you could thank one coach for pushing you to be the thrower you are today, who would it be?”
Otterdahl didn’t hesitate to share his answer with the 30 throwers gathered around him. “Without coach Conboy, I, first off, wouldn’t be in the place that I’m at right now.”
Tim Conboy has coached in Rosemount’s discus and shot put programs since 1987. He’s overseen an Irish team that has produced, not just Olympic alum Otterdahl who graduated in 2014, but a steady stream of state medalists and record holders.
An April clinic, coached by Otterdahl, provided a glimpse into how Rosemount’s throwing program has become one of Minnesota’s strongest.
The Olympian was in town from Nebraska, where he currently trains. This summer’s outdoor season will take him as far as Croatia and Morocco to compete, but he was visiting family first. The trip home gave him the chance to see his idea for a clinic come to life — first suggested during the school football team’s “Payton Otterdahl Night” held last fall to celebrate his second Olympics.