Marge Goldberg, co-founder of Bloomington nonprofit PACER Center, dies at 90

It wasn’t enough for Marjorie “Marge” Goldberg to fight for the educational needs of a son born with epilepsy and learning disabilities. Her experience helping integrate the Minneapolis schools in the late 1960s and early 1970s also taught her the power of mobilized parents.
In 1976, those lessons led Goldberg to co-found Parent Advocacy Coalition for Educational Rights. Now called PACER Center, the Bloomington nonprofit trains parents of children with disabilities to become their kids’ most effective champions.
That work made Goldberg one of the country’s most influential champions for disability rights, said Norena Hale, former special education director at the Minnesota Department of Education who is writing a history of PACER.
“Marge was the creator of parent development in the state. They created it from scratch,” Hale said. “And she went on to change Minnesota’s education system.”
She added: “I just think she was an amazing woman.”
Goldberg died April 8 after a long fight with cancer. She was 90.
Bob Wedl is a former state education commissioner who, as a former assistant director of special education, worked closely with Goldberg and PACER’s other co-director, Paula Goldberg (no relation), who died in 2022.
Marge Goldberg’s demeanor, Wedl said, made her “incredibly effective” with educators and legislators as they forged the state’s special education laws in the 1970s.