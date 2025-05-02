The NHL announced in 1997 that it would be returning to Minnesota with an expansion team to be located in a new arena in St. Paul. The expansion fee for the team starting in the fall of 2000 was $80 million.
Two decades later, Las Vegas joined the NHL after paying a $500 million expansion fee and Seattle followed by paying $650 million, putting the total number of teams at 32.
On the surface, it would seem that the Wild received a bargain price for entry, but remember:
When Bob Naegele and Co. agreed to that sum, the entire nation of Canada — where hockey was king — and anyone in New England, or here in Minnesota, Wisconsin or North Dakota, were howling with laughter at what U.S. television had introduced to the fastest game on ice.
The NHL’s desperate attempt for a major national outlet had taken it to Fox Sports in 1994, which made the deal with one major reservation:
David Hill, the head of that operation at the time, felt that many viewers could not follow the puck. Thus, at the 1996 NHL All-Star Game, a glowing puck — titled “FoxTrax” — was introduced to the U.S. audience.
There were sensors in the pucks used for Fox games, generating a blue glow that was absolutely hilarious to view.
The blue-light puck was last used in the first game of the Stanley Cup finals in 1998. A four-game sweep by Detroit over Washington prevented its usage, which was scheduled for Games 5 and 7, and thus ended the glowing puck.