Souhan: Wild simply didn't play well enough to beat Vegas in playoff series

When it was over, when the Wild’s season had ended, fans ended the night chanting, “Fleury,” to honor retiring goalie Marc-André Fleury.
They should have been yelling “Flurry.”
For all of the self-congratulation in the Wild’s postgame quotes, for all the talk about effort and cohesion and optimism, here’s what happened in a 3-2 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday at the Xcel Energy Center and in all four losses in this six-game series:
The Wild needed more flurries. More goals. Instead, they wound up commiserating over missed opportunities, because that is always what the losing team talks about after another close loss.
Did the Wild play admirably? For the most part, yes.
Did they play well enough to win? Not even close.
Is there reason for optimism? Absolutely. Give this team more scoring from the blue line, in the form of youngster Zeev Buium, and another scorer, which can be purchased with the money that the team will no longer be paying Zach Parise and Ryan Suter, and this team could be dangerous next year.
As for this season, remember that this team led 2-1 in Game 4 at home with a chance to take a 3-1 series lead.