Souhan: Wild simply didn't play well enough to beat Vegas in playoff series

Souhan: Simply put, Wild didn’t play well enough to win series

There were individual players who deserved praise for their play, but collectively it still resulted in another first-round exit.

By Jim Souhan

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 2, 2025 at 4:04AM
Wild fans salute goalie Marc-André Fleury at the end of the game Thursday night. Fleury is retiring after this season, his 21st in the NHL. (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

When it was over, when the Wild’s season had ended, fans ended the night chanting, “Fleury,” to honor retiring goalie Marc-André Fleury.

They should have been yelling “Flurry.”

For all of the self-congratulation in the Wild’s postgame quotes, for all the talk about effort and cohesion and optimism, here’s what happened in a 3-2 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday at the Xcel Energy Center and in all four losses in this six-game series:

The Wild needed more flurries. More goals. Instead, they wound up commiserating over missed opportunities, because that is always what the losing team talks about after another close loss.

Did the Wild play admirably? For the most part, yes.

Did they play well enough to win? Not even close.

Is there reason for optimism? Absolutely. Give this team more scoring from the blue line, in the form of youngster Zeev Buium, and another scorer, which can be purchased with the money that the team will no longer be paying Zach Parise and Ryan Suter, and this team could be dangerous next year.

As for this season, remember that this team led 2-1 in Game 4 at home with a chance to take a 3-1 series lead.

The Wild blew that lead, lost in overtime and finished this series with three consecutive one-goal losses.

Don’t let the reality of pro hockey — that most games are closer — whitewash a three-game losing streak to end the season.

If you wanted to find something to feel good about coming out of this series, there were individuals who earned praise.

Marcus Foligno was everywhere on Thursday, and his dramatic play to steal the puck at the Golden Knights’ blue line, circle the net and set up Ryan Hartman for what was at the moment the tying goal was a master class in clutch playoff play.

Hartman averaged a point a game during this series and may have elevated expectations of himself as a playoff performer.

Filip Gustavsson, while not spectacular, was good enough in net to win if the Wild had played a little tighter on defense and had scored more goals.

Kirill Kaprizov was constantly dangerous, even when he didn’t generate impressive statistics.

Matt Boldy looked like a star and outplayed Vegas star Jack Eichel for much of the series.

Back to reality: This Vegas team didn’t play all that well, didn’t get much from Eichel early in the series and still won in six games.

The Wild should be better next year. They also need to be better.

And while they are searching for one or two more scorers, they might want to see if there is another Foligno on the free agent shelf.

Foligno all but guaranteed a Wild victory in Game 6. Words are cheap; winning hockey can be expensive, potentially costing a roughhouser like Foligno blood, sweat and teeth.

He backed up his braggadocio with effort, at least, proving to be one of the most effective players on the ice Thursday night. The Wild lost anyway to end their season.

At his best, Foligno is a tough guy who can display skill, and that’s what he did frequently Thursday.

After Vegas took a 1-0 lead in the first period, Foligno narrowly missed a goal after taking a pass from Justin Brazeau in front of the net.

He later hit Vegas goalie Adin Hill with another shot, on a prime chance, before making the play that tied the score.

With time running down in the first, Foligno blocked a clearing attempt by Vegas defenseman Noah Hanifin, took the puck behind the net and to the far side, cleared himself and hit Hartman in the slot for the goal, with four seconds remaining in the period.

That was a spectacular play, an inspirational play, and one rare in hockey. How often does someone create their own fast-break, last-second goal against a quality team in the playoffs?

Maybe he’ll have more help next year.

“We always say the future’s bright,” Foligno said. “I really do believe that we’re right there.”

It’s been a decade since this franchise has won a playoff series, so it’s past time for the Wild to get “there.”

about the writer

Jim Souhan

Columnist

Jim Souhan is a sports columnist for the Minnesota Star Tribune. He has worked at the paper since 1990, previously covering the Twins and Vikings.

