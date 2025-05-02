Nothing came easily this season: Wild’s last gasp ends with playoff loss to Vegas

The Wild did so much right.
They prevented Vegas’ top players from running up the score, earned their own quality looks and embraced the skill-plus-will style they finally had a chance to rediscover now that everyone was healthy again to play it.
“We felt like we had what it took to go forward,” Ryan Hartman said.
That this wasn’t enough to defeat the Golden Knights, let alone force a Game 7, was a matching bow on a season that felt unfulfilled.
The Wild’s 3-2 loss Thursday night at Xcel Energy Center was an incompatible ending to a journey that started out so promising but a finality that was familiar, nonetheless.
“You feel like you deserve a little bit better, at least in the last few games here,” coach John Hynes said. “Unfortunately, it didn’t go that way.”
This was ninth consecutive postseason series the Wild have dropped, including a qualifying round series vs. Vancouver in the Edmonton COVID bubble in 2020. They haven’t advanced to the second round since 2015.
“We hear the noise of getting by the first round,” winger Marcus Foligno said. “We understand it. We really felt like we could have done it this year, and that’s the disappointing part.”