Live from Game 6: Wild meet Vegas Golden Knights with backs against the wall

Get updates and highlights from Xcel Energy Center as the Wild enter the game trailing 3-2 in the best-of-seven Stanley Cup playoff series.

By Sarah McLellan

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 1, 2025 at 9:58PM
Matt Boldy and the Wild try to avoid being sent home for the summer tonight. (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

The Wild and the Vegas Golden Knights are playing tonight at Xcel Energy Center in Game 6 of their first-round Stanley Cup playoffs series.

Follow our Live Blog for updates, highlights and analysis with Sarah McLellan and the Star Tribune’s supporting cast high above the ice at the X.

Faceoff is at 6:40 p.m. The game is televised by ESPN and FanDuel Sports North, and on radio at KFAN 100.3 FM.

Vegas leads the best-of-seven series 3-2 and can close out the Wild tonight.

The Golden Knights will be without Pavel Dorofeyev, who led them with 35 goals in the regular season. His injury was not disclosed by Vegas coach Bruce Cassidy.

Filip Gustavsson, who left the Wild’s 3-2 Game 5 loss in Vegas because of illness, is expected back between the pipes in goal tonight.

Game 5 could be known as the “offside” game after the Wild’s probable game-winning goal was waved off by offside.

Center Ryan Hartman’s go-ahead goal with 1 minute, 15 seconds left in the third period Tuesday at T-Mobile Arena was disallowed after a video challenge by the Golden Knights showed winger Gustav Nyquist was offside — his skates barely but conclusively ahead of the blue line before the puck.

“It’s tough,” Wild winger Marcus Foligno said.

“His angle, too, I don’t think he could really see around their defenseman. Hey, those are the bounces of the game. Every last one of us has been offside many times.

“It’s just tough that it’s a significant part of the game, but he’s a big player for us, and I know that he’ll be bouncing back.”

