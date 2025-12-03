Takeaways: It’s another shutout for Jesper Wallstedt as Wild blank Oilers 1-0

EDMONTON, Alberta – The Wild didn’t make the same mistake twice.
After their seven-game win streak was ended by the struggling Sabres, the Wild got back to business and blanked the Oilers 1-0 Tuesday night at Rogers Place to avoid losing to another down team.
Jesper Wallstedt continued his remarkable run, stopping 33 shots for his league-leading fourth shutout after he was named the NHL’s rookie of the month for November.
“This is pretty fun,” Wallstedt said. “We’re playing great. The way we defend and our structure in our ‘D’ zone right now, the way guys sacrifice themselves, like I always say, it’s a team effort, and the way we’ve been playing lately in our zone has been nothing else but spectacular.”
Wallstedt is on a seven-game win streak and improved to 8-0-2 overall in his debut season as the Wild backup goaltender; he’s the third rookie goalie in the last 45 years to begin the season with a point streak of at least 10 games.
Defenseman Jonas Brodin provided the only offense the Wild needed, connecting on a one-timer in the first period that flew by Edmonton goalie Stuart Skinner (23 saves).
Since Nov. 7, the Wild are 10-0-2 for a 12-game point streak.
Wallstedt, 23, has been in net for seven of those victories, a stretch in which he gave up three goals once and two goals twice, with the other four starts shutouts.