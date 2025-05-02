Wild overtime: Key takeaways as Golden Knights win 3-2 in Game 6

A defensive pinch. A well-timed saucer pass. And Jack Eichel skating freely up the ice.
It all added up to the decisive play that swung momentum to the Vegas Golden Knights in a 3-2 Game 6 victory that ended the Wild’s season Thursday night at Xcel Energy Center.
Eichel scored his only goal of the series, and it came at an opportune time for Vegas, which won the final three games of the series by one goal for a 4-2 series triumph and a trip to the Western Conference semifinals.
With the Wild in the Vegas zone early in the second period, the Golden Knights took advantage when Wild defenseman Brock Faber pinched in and neither he nor forward Kirill Kaprizov could get back in time to cover Eichel as the play left the zone.
Mark Stone feathered a saucer pass past a diving Kaprizov in the neutral zone to Eichel, who drove in alone and beat goalie Filip Gustavsson for a 2-1 lead at 16:12 of the period.
The goal was Eichel’s only marker of the series, and it forced the Wild to chase the game the rest of the way.
Vegas bumped its lead to 3-1 in the third on a goal by Stone before Wild center Ryan Hartman jammed home a goal to make it 3-2 at 16:33 of the third.
Digging a hole early
The Wild fell behind only 3:30 into the game after Marco Rossi took a double-minor penalty for high-sticking Vegas defenseman Brayden McNabb at 2:27 of the first. McNabb and Rossi were jostling for position after Vegas goalie Adin Hill made a save, and McNabb appeared to lift Rossi’s stick into his own face.