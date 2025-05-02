As the Lakers process what Minnesota did to them and start to think about head coach J.J. Redick’s plea for all players (ahem: Luka Doncic) to be in “championship shape” next season, the Wolves are getting some rest as they wait to find out their next opponent on this year’s title quest.
We know the Wolves won’t play again until at least Monday. What we don’t know yet is who they will play, when they will play or even where they will play.
But answers to at least some of those questions, and potentially all of them, will come into focus Friday based on the results of Houston at Golden State in Game 6 of that series.
The upshot:
- If the Warriors win and close out the series Friday, Golden State will be Minnesota’s opponent in the conference semifinals. In this scenario, the Wolves would have the home-court advantage (as higher seed, No. 6, compared to No. 7 for the Warriors) and the series would start Monday at Target Center. Game 2 would be Wednesday at Target Center, with Games 3 and 4 at Golden State next Friday and Sunday.
- If the Rockets win and force a Game 7 back in Houston, we know that the conference finals won’t start until Tuesday. If the Rockets also win Game 7, they will be the Wolves’ opponent and would have the home-court advantage as the No. 2 seed. Games 1 and 2 would be Tuesday and Thursday in Houston, while Games 3 and 4 would be the following Saturday and Monday at Target Center.
- If Golden State loses Friday night but wins Game 7, the Wolves will host the Warriors in Games 1 and 2 on Tuesday and Thursday, while Games 3 and 4 would be the following Saturday and Monday at Golden State.
Wolves home playoff tickets for the conference semifinals in either scenario were slated to go on sale at noon Friday.
Now that we’ve answered the basics, let’s dissect a more complicated question that Jeff Day and I also tackled on Friday’s Daily Delivery podcast: Who should the Wolves want to play?
- Why the Wolves would want to face Golden State: The Warriors are the lower seed, which would give the Wolves the home-court edge. And Golden State plays a lot of “small ball” lineups without a true center, something the Wolves could exploit like they did against the Lakers.
- Why the Wolves wound not want to face Golden State: The Warriors might be No. 7 seed, but they are a completely different team since acquiring former Wolves forward Jimmy Butler midseason. Add in Steph Curry and Draymond Green and Golden State has a wealth of championship experience. The Warriors also went 3-1 against Minnesota this season.
- Why the Wolves would want to face Houston: The teams split four competitive games this season. Most of the Rockets’ core is young and inexperienced, traits that can be exploited in the postseason.
- Why the Wolves would not want to face Houston: The Rockets are a deeper team that plays with more energy than the Lakers or Warriors. They could present matchup problems for the Wolves. Houston would also have the home-court advantage.
The most likely outcome is Wolves vs. Warriors. Golden State has two cracks at advancing, and the Warriors are 5.5-point favorites to win Friday (8 p.m., ESPN).
If the Warriors win, buckle up. Anthony Edwards would be trying to eliminate more legends, including Olympic teammate Curry (whom the Wolves should have drafted in 2009, setting the franchise back a decade). Butler would be booed unmercifully at Target Center after his messy exit from Minnesota seven years ago. Green has a history of putting Rudy Gobert in a headlock.