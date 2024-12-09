SAN FRANCISCO – The Timberwolves’ defense that had been so strong in their four-game win streak betrayed them Sunday night in a 114-106 loss to Golden State. The Wolves allowed 22 more points to the Warriors on Sunday than they did during the win streak. Golden State scored 44 when it got out in transition on the Wolves.
Golden State burns Timberwolves’ defense in ending their four-game winning streak
The Warriors scored far more easily this time than they did in a loss last week, and Minnesota piled up turnovers, too.
Another Wolves bugaboo, rebounding, also was a problem Sunday. The Warriors had 19 second-chance points. The Wolves also couldn’t stop Stephen Curry, who finished with 30 points.
The Wolves took a 106-105 lead after erasing an 11-point deficit in the fourth quarter, but they went cold from there. Anthony Edwards finished with 27 points, but he was just 1-for-7 in the fourth quarter.
How it happened
The Wolves defense started off strong in limiting the Warriors to 21 points and forcing six turnovers in the first quarter. That enabled the Wolves to open a 30-21 lead after one. After drawing a technical for shoving Jonathan Kuminga to the ground on an offensive possession, Edwards regathered himself for seven first-quarter points.
Curry had an early burst of eight points to start the second quarter, and he finished with 19 in the half. But the Wolves limited the rest of the Warriors to 12-for-36 shooting. They closed the half strong with six straight points, a pair of three-pointers from Jaden McDaniels and Mike Conley, the latter of whom nailed a corner three set up by Edwards.
The Warriors adjusted at the half by trying to run as much as possible on the Wolves, and they found success with that early in the third quarter. Golden State opened 20-11 in the first 4:30 of the quarter and tied the score 69-69.
Golden State kept running on the Wolves, who turned in one of their worst defensive quarters in recent weeks in allowing 44 points, which included a Curry buzzer-beater from 39 feet. Golden State led 93-90 entering the fourth quarter.
The Wolves kept sinking into a hole to begin the fourth as the Warriors opened an 11-point lead. But Nickeil Alexander-Walker ignited a Wolves comeback with eight points during a 15-3 run, and an Edwards three-pointer gave the Wolves a 106-105 lead. The Wolves came up empty on their next several possessions. Edwards missed his next six shots.
Player of the game
Curry gave the Wolves fits, and had their perimeter defenders complaining to the officials all night.
Stat of the game
38: Combined second-chance and fast-break points for Golden State.
Dillingham could return next week
The Wolves have four days off before their next game, against the Lakers on Friday. Coach Chris Finch said the team was hopeful point guard Rob Dillingham could return from a sprained right ankle by then. Dillingham has missed the past four games because of the injury.
