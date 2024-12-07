SAN FRANCISCO – Multiple times last few seasons, the Wolves have played two-game sets at Golden State. These have tended to come early in the season and have acted as a barometer for where the team is that year.
Timberwolves beat Golden State 107-90 in turnover-filled first game of two
So far, this stretch is off to a good start for them, as the pulled out a 107-90 win on a turnover-filled night.
The Wolves’ defense continued its resurgence in forcing 21 turnovers, though both teams played stretches of ugly basketball at times. The Wolves had 21 turnovers as well. Anthony Edwards propelled the Wolves on offense with 30 points, 11 in the fourth quarter as he closed the night out. He added a season-high nine assists. Golden State shot just 39% with Stephen Curry scoring 23 on 6-for-17 as Jaden McDaniels helped keep him in check.
Rudy Gobert added 17 points and 12 rebounds for the Wolves, who closed the game strong with a 29-18 fourth quarter. The Wolves won their fourth straight game.
How it happened
The Warriors came out hot and hit 6-for-7 to open the night while Curry didn’t attempt a shot. The Wolves held the Warriors to 2 for the next 11 before Golden State closed on a 10-5 run to even the score 31-31 through the first quarter. Former Wolves forward Andrew Wiggins hit his first three shots of the night. Draymond Green, who returned from a calf injury, had eight points off the bench for Golden State while Jaden McDaniels hit a pair of threes for the Wolves. The Wolves led in paint point 14-4.
The Wolves defense clamped down in the second. It held Golden State to just four points over the first 9:22 of the quarter. They were aggressive on the ball and only conceding midrange jumpers the Warriors were missing. They hurried their three-point shots and limited Golden State to 5-for-20 shooting in the quarter. The Wolves led by as many as 19 before the Warriors found the bottom of the net in the final three minutes for an 11-2 run. The Wolves led 56-46 at the half.
The Warriors continued to cut into the lead as the Wolves let Curry get loose for six points in the opening possessions of the third. Golden State was within 60-57 before the Wolves pushed it back to double digits, but a rough end to the quarter, that included a Mike Conley offensive foul with 5.4 seconds left, led to a Curry three just before the buzzer and a 78-72 Wolves lead entering the fourth. They had seven turnovers in the third.
A four-point play from Edwards helped the Wolves maintain a double-digit lead as Curry took a breather in the fourth. After Naz Reid stuffed Green at the halfway through, the Wolves pushed the lead back to 15.
Finch wins challenge
Chris Finch won a challenge in the third quarter that wiped a potential three-point play off the board for the Warriors. Officials called a foul on Naz Reid on a Gary Payton II layup, but on replay review, officials called an off-arm shove on Payton.
Player of the game
Edwards put on the show in the fourth and let the crowd know about it. He also did a commendable job setting up teammates with eight assists.
Stat of the game
32 assists on 40 made field goals for the Wolves.
