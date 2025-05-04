If the Timberwolves are to advance to a second consecutive Western Conference finals, they will need Anthony Edwards to shoot like a star.
You would think.
You might be wrong.
While it is certainly possible that Edwards’ best will be needed for the Wolves to win, he hasn’t been at his best in the Wolves’ past two series-clinching victories, at least not offensively.
Thursday against the Lakers in Los Angeles, the Wolves ended their first-round series in five games with a 103-96 victory. Edwards went 5-for-19 from the field, 0-for-11 from the three-point line and 5-for-8 from the free-throw line.
He contributed 11 rebounds, eight assists and three steals with zero turnovers and strong defense.
In Game 7 at Denver last year, Edwards went 6-for-24 from the field and 2-for-10 from the three-point line, scoring just 16 points. He contributed eight rebounds, seven assists and two steals with only one turnover, while helping the Wolves’ defense frustrate the Nuggets.
At 23, Edwards is a remarkably accomplished and talented player. He’s also unique for a player considered in the running to become the future face of the NBA, in that his signature victories have not featured big shotmaking, the defining aspect of so many legends’ careers.