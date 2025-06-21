That increased engagement can be a blessing and a curse, said Dan White, chair of the school board in Prior Lake-Savage Area Schools. White has served on the board on and off since the early 1990s and sees the last few years as the beginning of a new, and more fraught, era for school board members. Districts are burdened by looming budgeting and staffing challenges, all while trying to meet the academic and mental health needs of students post-pandemic.