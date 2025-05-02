Teachers union accuses Anoka-Hennepin school board of micromanaging how and what to teach

The teachers union in Minnesota’s largest school district is accusing its school board of micromanaging as elected officials question the content of history and psychology textbooks and whether teachers spend enough time lecturing in class.
The ongoing partisan 3-3 split of the Anoka-Hennepin school board threatens to further slow, halt — or even restart — the process of buying new textbooks and developing curriculum before next fall.
“It’s no secret that we’ve had a board that has differences of opinion,” Superintendent Cory McIntyre said. “I’m just trying to figure out how we can move forward and make sure we’re delivering the instruction we need for students to meet state standards.”
The tension before the board’s expected Monday vote on several aspects of curriculum development is the latest front in the local education culture wars. In Minnesota, some of the most recent conflicts have come over refreshed social studies standards that require new material, including ethnic studies, and lessons that touch on diversity, equity and inclusion.
It is up to each district to decide what materials to use and how to teach students the state-set standards.
None of the board members responded to the Minnesota Star Tribune’s requests for comment this week.
In recent meetings, Board Member Zach Arco questioned how the state measures or enforces such standards, wondering if the system has ever been “stress-tested.”
Beyond debate over what is taught, the board has also discussed teaching methods and how much time teachers spend lecturing a class — something Arco said is critical to student learning.