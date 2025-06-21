Last summer, Connelly traded Towns to New York for Julius Randle, Donte DiVincenzo and a first-round draft pick. Connelly knew he would eventually have to move Towns for salary cap reasons, and he chose a player Chris Finch had worked with before in Randle, and an excellent two-way player who had thrived in the playoffs in DiVincenzo. He also recouped a first-round pick after trading so many away.