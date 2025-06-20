Timberwolves have 17th and 31st picks in NBA draft, but expect things to change

At 31, the Wolves like their position. They think there is a drop off in the draft soon after that, and teams may be clamoring for that pick. With the pause between day one and two of the draft, the Wolves could field calls on that pick and not have to make a split-second decision as they would have in the past. If they choose to keep it, it is the first pick of the second round, meaning they could sign that player to any kind of contract to help with their cap flexibility.