Timberwolves have 17th and 31st picks in NBA draft, but expect things to change

The Timberwolves enter Wednesday’s two-day NBA draft with the No. 17 and No. 31 overall picks. So in plotting mock drafts, the draftniks of the world have to assume the Wolves will be staying in those positions and selecting players there.
Except if Tim Connelly’s tenure so far in Minnesota is any indication, the Wolves likely won’t be picking from both of those slots.
In each of his three drafts as the Wolves’ president of basketball operations, Connelly has moved around the board in both rounds.
As it pertains to what the Wolves are looking for in this draft, Connelly said after the season ended that the team was “wide open” as to what it would do. But he added that an emphasis would be on finding players who would be able to contribute right away as opposed to needing years to develop.
“If we can add a clear rotation piece using those picks, we’d be all over it,” Connelly said. “We’re also very excited and encouraged about the guys who are going to be there.
“We don’t see a lot of separation between 17 and 31. And with a team like ours, we saw this year with [T.J.] Shannon, [Rob] Dillingham and [Jaylen] Clark in particular and Josh [Minott] where they had moments where they were productive and played well, and there were extended periods where they didn’t have any role.”
There are pros and cons to the positions the Wolves find themselves in with each pick. They acquired the 17th pick from the Knicks (via Detroit) in the Karl-Anthony Towns, Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo trade this offseason. Their own pick, which would have been No. 21, went to Utah as part of the Rudy Gobert trade in 2023.
That 17th pick carries with it a salary slot of about $4.2 million next season, and that could be money the Wolves use to re-sign players like Randle, Naz Reid and Nickeil Alexander-Walker while staying under the second apron. Will the Wolves try to deal that pick for a future one and save that money for next season?