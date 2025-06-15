One of those teams is the Wolves, though as of Saturday night, a source told the Star Tribune it was appearing “unlikely” that a deal would materialize between Phoenix and the Wolves for now. But things can always change quickly in trade negotiations, and just because Durant doesn’t have the Wolves on his preferred teams list doesn’t mean Minnesota is out of the running, or that things could change in talks between the Wolves and Suns. The Wolves made an attempt to acquire Durant at the trade deadline in February.