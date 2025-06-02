Scoggins: Buckle up, Wolves fans, it’s going to be a very telling offseason

Tim Connelly is a soft-spoken, likable gentleman who seems incapable of purposeful deceit. But when the Timberwolves president of basketball operations discusses roster management, I often wish that comic quote bubbles were a real thing and not imaginary.
Just to know what he has up his sleeve.
Connelly is a human stealth bomber. You don’t see or hear any rumblings of something major happening, and then boom, he pulls off a seismic trade that shakes the NBA.
First, he acquired Rudy Gobert for a bounty of assets.
Then, he parted with Karl-Anthony Towns in exchange for Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo.
And next?
“Patience in professional sports is largely nonexistent,” Connelly said Monday at his season wrap-up session with reporters. “Those organizations that can show patience tend to have a really high level of success. But patience shouldn’t lead to risk aversion.”
Connelly bathes in risk.