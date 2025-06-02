RandBall: If Chris Finch wants to ‘lengthen the rotation’ he is free to do so

With great joy and amusement, I was able to share a television moment that has become a perfect meme on Monday’s Daily Delivery podcast with Patrick Reusse.
Reusse, who has seen about 100 times more prestige TV than I have — unless we are counting animated movies in the last decade, which aside from sports is about all I have time to watch with our three young kids — was only vaguely familiar with the Netflix sketch comedy series I Think You Should Leave.
And he did not know about the wonderful “hot dog costume” sketch, in which star Tim Robinson crashes a wiener-mobile into a clothing store, gets out wearing a hot dog costume and declares when the police show up, “we’re all trying to find the guy who did this.”
The scene is the default social media comeback whenever blame or at least ownership of a situation is obvious.
And it came to my mind immediately last week when Timberwolves coach Chris Finch, shortly after Minnesota was eliminated by Oklahoma City in the Western Conference finals, said this:
“I think we definitely need to lengthen the rotation.”
Finch was not wearing a hot dog costume, but he might as well have been.
Finchy, some advice: You are the guy who is in charge of doling out playing time. At any point in the past season, with numerous young players at your disposal, you could have broadened things out to include nine or 10 guys.