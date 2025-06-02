Sports

RandBall: If Chris Finch wants to ‘lengthen the rotation’ he is free to do so

An amusing (but serious) quote from Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch after the team’s elimination last week tops the 10 things you need to know today.

Columnist Icon

By Michael Rand

The Minnesota Star Tribune
June 2, 2025 at 3:31PM
Chris Finch addresses the media on Thursday at the Timberwolves' practice facility. (Alex Kormann/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

With great joy and amusement, I was able to share a television moment that has become a perfect meme on Monday’s Daily Delivery podcast with Patrick Reusse.

Reusse, who has seen about 100 times more prestige TV than I have — unless we are counting animated movies in the last decade, which aside from sports is about all I have time to watch with our three young kids — was only vaguely familiar with the Netflix sketch comedy series I Think You Should Leave.

And he did not know about the wonderful “hot dog costume” sketch, in which star Tim Robinson crashes a wiener-mobile into a clothing store, gets out wearing a hot dog costume and declares when the police show up, “we’re all trying to find the guy who did this.”

The scene is the default social media comeback whenever blame or at least ownership of a situation is obvious.

View post on X

And it came to my mind immediately last week when Timberwolves coach Chris Finch, shortly after Minnesota was eliminated by Oklahoma City in the Western Conference finals, said this:

“I think we definitely need to lengthen the rotation.”

Finch was not wearing a hot dog costume, but he might as well have been.

Finchy, some advice: You are the guy who is in charge of doling out playing time. At any point in the past season, with numerous young players at your disposal, you could have broadened things out to include nine or 10 guys.

If this truly was an epiphany, it was extremely ill-timed.

But let’s remember this next season, particularly if Finch gets stuck on his eight-player rotation again.

We’re all trying to find the guy who did this.

Related Coverage

Wolves

Scoggins: Finch’s next challenge is to unleash the Wolves’ youngsters

Here are nine more things you need to know today:

View post on X

To Stiller’s credit, he replied: “Congrats. All the best in OKC.”

  • Niko Medved’s ninth transfer addition to the Gophers men’s basketball program was a big one: Cade Tyson, a sharpshooter who played sparingly at North Carolina last season but starred previously at Belmont, could be a nice fit.
    • P.J. Fleck, meanwhile, picked up five old-fashioned high school commitments for the class of 2026.
      • It’s been about a decade since there was this much intrigue about a young Vikings quarterback. Back then, it was Teddy Bridgewater, and the shorthand for his progress came via the oft-asked question “How’s Teddy lookin’?” Fans are now asking “How’s J.J. lookin’?” and the Star Tribune’s Andrew Krammer will have some early answers as my expected guest on Tuesday’s Daily Delivery podcast.
        about the writer

        about the writer

        Michael Rand

        Columnist / Reporter

        Michael Rand is the Minnesota Star Tribune's Digital Sports Senior Writer and host/creator of the Daily Delivery podcast. In 25 years covering Minnesota sports at the Minnesota Star Tribune, he has seen just about everything (except, of course, a Vikings Super Bowl).

        See Moreicon

        More from Sports

        See More

        Sports

        RandBall: If Chris Finch wants to ‘lengthen the rotation’ he is free to do so

        Staff headshot
        Michael Rand
        card image

        An amusing (but serious) quote from Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch after the team’s elimination last week tops the 10 things you need to know today.

        High Schools

        McKaylen Lewis set a state meet record in track and field. This year, getting back has been a journey.

        card image

        Daily Delivery

        Podcast: Patrick Reusse on Twins drama and the struggles of Royce Lewis

        card image