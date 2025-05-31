Scoggins: Finch’s next challenge is to unleash the Timberwolves’ youngsters

The contract status of three of the Timberwolves’ “starting eight” requires immediate attention as the offseason commences. Coach Chris Finch sounds like he’s already made up his mind about the status of some other players.
“I think we definitely need to lengthen the rotation,” he acknowledged moments after the season ended Wednesday night.
The quickest way to self-improvement starts from within.
Let the young’uns play.
Terrence Shannon Jr. and Jaylen Clark belong in the regular rotation next season. The organizational hope is that Rob Dillingham is ready to join them as Mike Conley’s successor at point guard.
It’s probably unrealistic to believe the Wolves can afford to bring back all three of the veterans — Julius Randle, Naz Reid and Nickeil Alexander-Walker — who have contract stipulations that could lead them to free agency.
Regardless of their status, Finch needs to loosen the grip on his rotation and make room for his young crew that will bring much-needed depth, toughness, scoring, physicality and exuberance.
“They’re ready,” veteran wing Jaden McDaniels said. “I watch them every day [in practice]. They could play now if Finch let them, but it’s just a patience thing. I’m excited for them.”