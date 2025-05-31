Scoggins: Finch’s next challenge is to unleash the Timberwolves’ youngsters

Wolves

Scoggins: Chris Finch’s next challenge is to unleash the Timberwolves’ youngsters

Terrence Shannon Jr., Jaylen Clark and Rob Dillingham are in varying states of readiness and will need spots in the coach’s rotation.

Columnist Icon

By Chip Scoggins

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 31, 2025 at 2:00PM
The Timberwolves' Terrence Shannon Jr. had moments during the Western Conference finals, among them scoring against Oklahoma City's Chet Holmgren in Game 4. (Jeff Wheeler/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

The contract status of three of the Timberwolves’ “starting eight” requires immediate attention as the offseason commences. Coach Chris Finch sounds like he’s already made up his mind about the status of some other players.

“I think we definitely need to lengthen the rotation,” he acknowledged moments after the season ended Wednesday night.

The quickest way to self-improvement starts from within.

Let the young’uns play.

Terrence Shannon Jr. and Jaylen Clark belong in the regular rotation next season. The organizational hope is that Rob Dillingham is ready to join them as Mike Conley’s successor at point guard.

It’s probably unrealistic to believe the Wolves can afford to bring back all three of the veterans — Julius Randle, Naz Reid and Nickeil Alexander-Walker — who have contract stipulations that could lead them to free agency.

Regardless of their status, Finch needs to loosen the grip on his rotation and make room for his young crew that will bring much-needed depth, toughness, scoring, physicality and exuberance.

“They’re ready,” veteran wing Jaden McDaniels said. “I watch them every day [in practice]. They could play now if Finch let them, but it’s just a patience thing. I’m excited for them.”

Shannon is a battering ram with the ball in his hands. He attacks the basket like an SUV that has lost its brakes. Get out of his way or suffer bruises. His instant offense is a major asset.

View post on X

Clark excels at the other end. Finch noted that his team’s on-ball defense regressed this season. Clark will help fix that.

The Thunder gave the Wolves a hard lesson in how much physical, smothering defense can disrupt an opponent. Clark takes pride in being a stopper. His defense is a major asset, too.

Related Coverage

Wolves

Three key Timberwolves players could enter free agent market

Wolves

Analysis: The Timberwolves’ offseason, broken down for easy consumption of a complicated topic

Wolves

Souhan: If Edwards is a franchise player, he needs to act and play like it

Wolves

Neal: It’s time to see what A-Rod and Marc Lore can do

Dillingham is the wild card. Roster architect Tim Connelly traded up in the draft last year to take Dillingham at No. 8 overall in mapping out the future at point guard.

Conley’s impact on the organization is well-documented. He is the family patriarch everyone respects and adores. Finch’s trust in him is limitless.

The time to pass the baton is here. The Wolves need more from that position than Conley can provide physically as he approaches his 38th birthday and 19th NBA season.

Conley averaged 24 minutes per game this season, meaning he played only half the game. He has one season remaining on his contract, which, ideally, would be spent in a backup/mentorship role to Dillingham.

“Whatever is best for the team,” Conley said.

That scenario hinges on Dillingham’s development. His rookie season offered a mixed bag of results. Finch offered a detailed critique of Dillingham’s strengths and weaknesses, along with an interesting nugget, when asked what he wants to see from Dillingham this offseason.

View post on X

“The first thing Rob has to realize is that there’s a great opportunity in front of him,” he said. “I think Mike can still be a super high-level contributor for us, but we’re going to have to continue to manage his minutes and his workload overall. That creates a great opportunity for Rob or somebody to step in there.”

Dillingham or somebody else.

Apparently, the succession plan is not written in permanent marker just yet.

Dillingham is a blur on the court. His speed gives the Wolves a missing element. They need to play faster and create more scoring in transition. Dillingham’s quickness can collapse defenses to free up Anthony Edwards and others.

“He’s got the ability to get to the heart of the defense and create pace and make plays from those spots on the floor,” Finch said. “We desperately need that. I think at times he needs to just go somewhere, rather than try to overcomplicate it with a lot of dribbling. Just put your head down and go.”

Dillingham’s size always will be something he must mitigate as best he can. The official roster lists him at 163 pounds — 17 pounds lighter than Conley.

Conley praised his protégé for dedicating himself to the weight room this season. Finch singled out Dillingham’s improvement as a defender above everything else.

The team is working with him on fixing inconsistencies in his shooting mechanics. Dillingham went through extra shooting sessions with assistant coach Pablo Prigioni after practices to refine his form.

View post on X

“Playing next to Anthony is going to lead to a lot of catch-and-shoot opportunities,” Finch said. “He’s got to be able to knock those down at a pretty high clip.”

Finch said the transition at point guard should be an “incredible motivating factor” for Dillingham. This represents a new opportunity for the head coach as well.

Finch showed reluctance in extending his bench beyond eight players while also noting after the season-ending loss that his roster includes young players “who are itching to play.”

Now is the time for him to scratch that itch.

about the writer

about the writer

Chip Scoggins

Columnist

Chip Scoggins is a sports columnist and enterprise writer for the Minnesota Star Tribune. He has worked at the Minnesota Star Tribune since 2000 and previously covered the Vikings, Gophers football, Wild, Wolves and high school sports.

See Moreicon

More from Wolves

See More

Wolves

Scoggins: Finch’s next challenge is to unleash the Timberwolves’ youngsters

Staff headshot
Chip Scoggins
card image

Terrence Shannon Jr., Jaylen Clark and Rob Dillingham are in varying states of readiness and will need spots in the coach’s rotation.

Wolves

Analysis: The Timberwolves’ offseason, broken down for easy consumption of a complicated topic

card image

Wolves

Three key Timberwolves players could enter free agent market

card image