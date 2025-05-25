Rookie Terrence Shannon Jr. comes off bench to outscore Oklahoma City starters in Wolves blowout win

The last time Timberwolves rookie Terrence Shannon Jr. played big minutes in a postseason game on the Target Center court, he was dropping 34 points to lead Illinois to a Big Ten tournament title over Wisconsin last March.
He was the go-to guy, only sitting on the bench for four minutes.
In Saturday’s Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals against Oklahoma City, Shannon was given just four first-half minutes to dig up some of that same magic.
Down 2-0 in the playoff series but up 20 early in the second quarter, Wolves coach Chris Finch dipped deeper into Minnesota’s bench, to ninth-man Shannon. The rookie guard had played just a collective five minutes in the Wolves’ second-round series against the Warriors.
Shannon didn’t need much more than that to outscore each of the Thunder starters in Minnesota’s 143-101 blowout win.
“I got drafted to a good team. I knew I was going to have to work my butt off to get in the rotation, or even to get minutes,” Shannon said. “When my time comes, it comes.”
Early in the second quarter, with Anthony Edwards and the Thunder’s NBA MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander subbed out, Shannon earned a quick And-1 on a floater. He then made a pull-up jumper and a layup, plus hit two free throws, to rack up nine points in four minutes and extend Minnesota’s lead, 46-20.
Shannon shot 5-for-8 to finish with a bench-high 15 points in 13 minutes — outscoring Gilgeous-Alexander, who scored 14.